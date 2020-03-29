Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Down 10.1%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) fell 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $32.61, 1,061,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 643,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CL King began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after acquiring an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 551.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.