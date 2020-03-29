Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley raised Hellofresh from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hellofresh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Hellofresh has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

