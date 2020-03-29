Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised DSV AS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV AS/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

