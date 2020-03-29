Deutsche Bank Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.25 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

