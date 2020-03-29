Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,044,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 133.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 588.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $563.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

