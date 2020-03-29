DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DNACF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DeNA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of DeNA stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

