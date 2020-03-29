Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

