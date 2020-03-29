DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DPSI stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile
