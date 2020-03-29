DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

