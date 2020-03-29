Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) dropped 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $54.66, approximately 6,014,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,784,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

