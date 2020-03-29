CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

