Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

