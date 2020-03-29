Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,816 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

