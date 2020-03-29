Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,460 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,460 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.12. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

