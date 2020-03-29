Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,861 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after buying an additional 499,635 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,775,024 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $95.37 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

