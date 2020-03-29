Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

