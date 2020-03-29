Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

