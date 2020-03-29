Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 363.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

