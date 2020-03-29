Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 316,076.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.79 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

