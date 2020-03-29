Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after purchasing an additional 949,484 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 470,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. B. Riley lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

