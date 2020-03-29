Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after buying an additional 390,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 199,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,877,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.