Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

