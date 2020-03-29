Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1,975.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,119 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.21. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

