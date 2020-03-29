Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 1,507.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $19,985,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

