Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,562 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

