Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.