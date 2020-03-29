Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 13,762.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,284 shares of company stock worth $5,059,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

