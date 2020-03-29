Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,039 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.