Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

