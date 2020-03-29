Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 583.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

