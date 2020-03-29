Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Copa worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Copa by 465.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 453.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after buying an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

