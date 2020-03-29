Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

PDCO stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

