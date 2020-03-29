Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State Street Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after buying an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,005,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 642,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after buying an additional 464,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

