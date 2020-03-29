Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,369 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.