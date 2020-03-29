Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 65,375 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 381.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

