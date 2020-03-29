Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,186 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

