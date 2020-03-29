Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 41,040 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 672.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $987,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.82 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

