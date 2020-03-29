Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,151 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

