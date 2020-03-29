Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 241,078 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 476.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,078 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,930,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 678,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Shares of F opened at $5.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.