Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 774.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,571 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after buying an additional 202,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 392,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

