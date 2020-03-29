Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

