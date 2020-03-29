Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Pacira Biosciences worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

