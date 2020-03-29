Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 280,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $100.95 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

