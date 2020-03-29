Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,198.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 117,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,481,000.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $62.52 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

