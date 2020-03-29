Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 16,598 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 790.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,083,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $10,585,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

