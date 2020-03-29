Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,452 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 180.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

