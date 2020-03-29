CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 62.2% in March

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 27th total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

