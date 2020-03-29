Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.