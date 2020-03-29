Credit Suisse AG Sells 68,822 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 866,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 428,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 5,250 shares worth $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

