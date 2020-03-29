Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,770 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 222,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

