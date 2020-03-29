Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,239 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in National Vision by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in National Vision by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

